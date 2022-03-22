Michael Mente Sells 21,443 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00.

Revolve Group stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 1,161,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

