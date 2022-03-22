Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Increased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after acquiring an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,176,000 after acquiring an additional 586,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

