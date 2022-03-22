Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

