Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 5,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

