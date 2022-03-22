Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $50.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

