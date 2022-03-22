Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Movado Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,633. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,394. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Movado Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

