mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $355,036.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and approximately $355,036.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.71 or 0.99930407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065805 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00257911 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

