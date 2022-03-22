National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. National Vision reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

