Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NVCN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

