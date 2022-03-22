Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NVCN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.39.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
