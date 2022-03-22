Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.11. 35,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

