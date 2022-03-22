New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,149. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.