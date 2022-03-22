New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. 100,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,289. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

