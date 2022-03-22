Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

