Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

