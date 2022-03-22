Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

