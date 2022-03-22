Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of KB Home worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $5,223,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. KB Home has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

