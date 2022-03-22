Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,247 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of National Instruments worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

