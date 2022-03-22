Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 998 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Silgan worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silgan by 348.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 485,543 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth $11,815,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

