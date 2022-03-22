Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $742.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

