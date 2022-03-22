Northland Securities Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $7.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

QMCO stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quantum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

