NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.38.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 29.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

