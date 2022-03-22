NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.