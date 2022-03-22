Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.14.

OSH opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.84. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

