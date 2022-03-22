Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OACB stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OACB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 262,784 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 202,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

