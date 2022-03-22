Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff Sells 1,800 Shares

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $47,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED remained flat at $$26.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

