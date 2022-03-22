ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of ON stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. ON has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $9,742,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 333,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

