Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

