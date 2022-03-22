Ontology Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $477.75 million and $104.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00203008 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00433832 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

