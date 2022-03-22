Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NYSE OWLT opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Owlet has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

