Oxygen (OXY) One Day Volume Hits $518,814.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Oxygen has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $518,814.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

