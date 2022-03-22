Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.