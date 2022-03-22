Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 9,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $20.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.42. 2,388,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,162. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $609.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.20.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.