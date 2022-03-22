Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 9,500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $20.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.42. 2,388,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,162. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.72 and a 52 week high of $609.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.20.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.