Parachute (PAR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $568,261.29 and $168,981.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

