Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

