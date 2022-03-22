Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NICE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NICE by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in NICE by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.41. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $199.32 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

