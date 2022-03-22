Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,087,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after buying an additional 88,280 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 65,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

