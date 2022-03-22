Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $300.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

