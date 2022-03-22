Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SAP by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 844.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

