Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $167.06 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

