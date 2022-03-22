Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,350,000 after buying an additional 1,278,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.