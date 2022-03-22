Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after buying an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.