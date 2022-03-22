Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,298,478 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

