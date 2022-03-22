Patrick D. Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

