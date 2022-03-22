PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 972,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

