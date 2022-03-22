PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.34. 36,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,752,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

