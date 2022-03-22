Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $683,019 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

