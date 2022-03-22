Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

