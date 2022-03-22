PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 3,611 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,386,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $545,000.
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $61.25.
