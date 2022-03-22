PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.232 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

