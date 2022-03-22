PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,676 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.